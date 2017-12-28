Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stock Price

News headlines about Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Callon Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.8228589465354 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE CPE) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 2,708,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,336. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2,490.00, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

