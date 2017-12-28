Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aramark (ARMK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aramark earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4283806463529 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Aramark ( NYSE ARMK ) traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 465,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,308. Aramark has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10,520.00, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Aramark news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 19,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $800,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

