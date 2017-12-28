Shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.18. 597,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 248,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNGX. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Soligenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17.72, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 112.81% and a negative net margin of 90.93%. sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soligenix news, insider Spa Essetifin bought 293,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $622,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Soligenix (SNGX) Shares Up 7.4%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/soligenix-sngx-shares-up-7-4.html.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.