Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $282.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 76.43% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 573,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 33,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

