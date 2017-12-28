Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,003 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Smith & Nephew worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,398,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,986,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,089,000 after acquiring an additional 362,484 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,559,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 95.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 225,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE SNN) opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,190.00, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

