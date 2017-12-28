Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical ( NYSE:SHI ) opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6,286.68, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 243,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

