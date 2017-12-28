SINA (SINA) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Headlines about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.9708098709106 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SINA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on SINA from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

SINA (NASDAQ SINA) traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,380.00, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. SINA has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. SINA had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

