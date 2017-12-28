Shire (SHPG) Given a $222.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shire’s FY2017 earnings at $14.80 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

SHPG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Liberum Capital raised Shire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of Shire (SHPG) opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. Shire has a twelve month low of $137.17 and a twelve month high of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.17. Shire had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Shire will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shire by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 1,672.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

