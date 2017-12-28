Shaw Communications (SJR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, share price of Shaw Communications declined 0.6% as against the industry's loss of 0.8%. Moreover, the company operates in a highly competitive Canadian wireless market. The accumulating debt and decreasing cash flows is likely to escalate expenses going ahead. Rolling out of new brands and advertising promotion also raises expenses, which may impact margins moving ahead. However, we are bullish about Shaw Communications’ initiatives – sale of its data center operations – ViaWest to Peak 10 Holding Corp. and using the net proceeds from ViaWest sale for the purchase of wireless spectrums from Quebecor Media. The company’s rating outlook upgradation by Moody’s Investor Services was a major positive. The company has placed itself as a pure-play Canadian telecom company with the divesture of its arm, Shaw Media to Corus Entertainment.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Shaw Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Shaw Communications ( NYSE SJR ) opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $11,500.00, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 170.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

