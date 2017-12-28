Sealed Air (SEE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sealed Air earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.544926740092 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Sealed Air ( NYSE SEE ) traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,173. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8,890.00, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $271,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $146,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

