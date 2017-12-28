Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA SCHO) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,028. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

