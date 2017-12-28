Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,466 Shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of A. Schulman worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 243,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after purchasing an additional 231,248 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. Schulman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 209,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. A. Schulman, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,085.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. A. Schulman had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $646.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that A. Schulman, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. Schulman in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded A. Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A. Schulman Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

