Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $11.66 Million Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Enstar Group worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $5,978,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,256,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 187.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,564,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th.

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ ESGR ) opened at $208.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.82. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company’s segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities.

