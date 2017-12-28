Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Trading Down 1.6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.53. 326,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 397,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

The company has a market cap of $1,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of -0.92.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,270.00.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mines production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit.

