Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.69 and last traded at $156.14. Approximately 744,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 607,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $123.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6,810.46, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 3.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.01. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $9,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,354,367.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 210,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $33,103,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,296,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 93,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 110,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Trading Down 5.9%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/sage-therapeutics-sage-trading-down-5-9.html.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.