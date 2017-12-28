Sage Group (SGPYY) Plans $0.50 None Dividend

Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Sage Group (SGPYY) traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGPYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related products and services for small and medium sized businesses. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments.

