RYB Education (RYB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RYB Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3078308264755 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RYB Education (NYSE RYB) traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 495,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,527. RYB Education has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.80.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is engaged in providing early childhood education services in China. The Company develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services. The Company promotes and sells its self-developed and third party products and services through its franchisees and Hong Shan Enable Alliance participants for their further distribution and directly to number of families.The Company kindergarten offers preschool education to 2-6-year-old children.

