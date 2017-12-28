Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/royce-micro-capital-trust-inc-rmt-shares-bought-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro Capital Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end investment company. The Fund invests primarily in micro-cap securities. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including information technology, software, technology hardware, storage and peripherals, chemicals, construction materials, containers and packaging, metals and mining, real estate, telecommunication services, utilities and miscellaneous.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.