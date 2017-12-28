Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.7% during the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up from $274.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Shares of Boeing Co ( BA ) opened at $295.62 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $154.96 and a 12-month high of $299.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $176,060.00, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 12,064.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 52.25%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

