Rogers Co. (ROG) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 23,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $3,090,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 1,766 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $234,948.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,062 shares of company stock worth $3,652,957. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rogers to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Rogers Co. (NYSE ROG) opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,870.00, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.16 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

