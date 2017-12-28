Robert Half International’s (RHI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,979.48, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $57.67.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,016 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Robert Half International by 49.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 300,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 55,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

