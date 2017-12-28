Rick Hamilton Sells 3,398 Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $72,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE CIEN) opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.91 million. Ciena had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,373,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,217,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,791 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

