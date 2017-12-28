Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News articles about Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ribbon Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.7440068086813 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Ribbon Communications ( RBBN ) opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.31, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonus Networks, Inc, formerly Solstice Sapphire Investments, Inc, is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises to help them secure and unify their real-time communications infrastructures. The Company helps communications service providers and enterprises hold the session initiation protocol (SIP) and fourth generation (4G)/long term evolution (LTE)-based solutions, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), voice over wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), video and unified communications (UC) by securing and enabling Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

