Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) PT Set at $5.00 by Roth Capital

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) has been given a $5.00 price target by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ RVLT) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 332,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.56 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 441,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 850,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

