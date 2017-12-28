Reviewing Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peregrine Pharmaceuticals $57.63 million 3.16 -$28.15 million ($0.70) -5.76 Syros Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 812.01 -$47.74 million ($1.74) -5.68

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peregrine Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.14%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 141.24%. Given Peregrine Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peregrine Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peregrine Pharmaceuticals -39.23% -52.55% -24.77% Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.01% -55.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts. Bavituximab is its lead immunotherapy candidate. Bavituximab is a monoclonal antibody that targets and binds to phosphatidylserine (PS), a immunosuppressive molecule that is usually located inside the membrane of healthy cells, but then flips and becomes exposed on the outside of cells in the tumor microenvironment, causing the tumor to evade immune detection. The Company’s subsidiary is Avid Bioservices, Inc. (Avid). Avid provides integrated current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) services from cell line development to commercial biomanufacturing.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The Company’s drug programs include SY-1425 (retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARa) agonist) and SY-1365 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor). SY-1425 (tamibarotene) is an oral, potent and selective agonist, or activator, of the transcription factor RARa. SY-1365 is a small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional kinase known as CDK7. The Company is using its platform to analyze gene expression programs across additional cancers, inflammatory diseases and other diseases to identify optimal points of therapeutic intervention in specific subsets of patients.

