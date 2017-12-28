Reviewing Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) & SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: OSIR) and SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A SIGA Technologies -201.85% N/A -23.22%

Osiris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osiris Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics $59.87 million 3.37 -$1.78 million N/A N/A SIGA Technologies $14.99 million 25.37 -$39.69 million ($0.49) -9.84

Osiris Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies.

Summary

Osiris Therapeutics beats SIGA Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osiris Therapeutics Company Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. is a cellular and regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on researching, developing and marketing products in the wound, orthopedic, and sports medicine markets. The Company operates through Biosurgery business segment, which focuses on products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine to harness the ability of cells and novel constructs to promote the body’s natural healing. The Company’s products include Grafix, Stravix, TruSkin, Cartiform and BIO4. The Company produces and distributes Grafix for acute and chronic wounds; Stravix for tendon repair; TruSkin for wound closure; Cartiform, a viable cartilage mesh for cartilage repair, and BIO4 for bone growth. The Company’s BioSmart cryopreservation process retains the native characteristics and inherent functionality of tissue. Its BioSmart process includes preservation of the three dimensional (3D) matrix, endogenous growth factors, and tissue-resident cells.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield). TPOXX is an investigational product that is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment of smallpox or any other indication. The Company relies on and uses third parties known as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company identified a lead pre-clinical drug candidate with activity against four serotypes of the virus and which has shown efficacy in a murine model of disease.

