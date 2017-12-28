Reviewing Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) and Its Rivals

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) is one of 305 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Northwest Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 20.59% 7.54% 0.94% Northwest Bancshares Competitors 18.64% 8.24% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $430.99 million $49.66 million 17.97 Northwest Bancshares Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 388.95

Northwest Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northwest Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Northwest Bancshares Competitors 2199 8583 8608 338 2.36

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 9.50%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares peers beat Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment includes its savings bank subsidiary, Northwest Bank, as well as the subsidiaries of the savings bank that provide similar products and services. The bank is a community-oriented institution that offers a range of personal and business deposit and loan products, including mortgage, consumer, and commercial loans, as well as trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, and brokerage services typically offered by a full service financial institution. The Consumer Finance segment comprises Northwest Consumer Discount Company, a subsidiary of Northwest Bank.

