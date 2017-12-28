Reviewing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) & CBIZ (CBZ)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services $978.14 million 1.46 $37.17 million $1.02 39.35 CBIZ $799.83 million 1.06 $40.06 million $0.82 18.84

CBIZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&E Equipment Services. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&E Equipment Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for H&E Equipment Services and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than CBIZ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services 3.69% 38.83% 4.30% CBIZ 5.34% 8.94% 4.05%

Dividends

H&E Equipment Services pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CBIZ does not pay a dividend. H&E Equipment Services pays out 107.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats CBIZ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. The Company’s principal business activities include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales, and repair and maintenance services. As of February 16, 2017, the Company had 78 facilities located throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company rents its heavy construction and industrial equipment to its customers on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. The Company sells new heavy construction and industrial equipment. The Company is a distributor of Grove and Manitowoc crane equipment.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services group includes accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group includes group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment includes managed networking and hardware services, and healthcare consulting.

