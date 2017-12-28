Reviewing Coastal Contacts (COA) & The Competition

Coastal Contacts (NASDAQ: COA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coastal Contacts to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coastal Contacts alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Contacts and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Contacts 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Contacts Competitors 363 998 1094 39 2.32

As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Coastal Contacts’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Contacts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Contacts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Contacts N/A N/A N/A Coastal Contacts Competitors -4.13% -15.85% 2.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Contacts and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Contacts N/A N/A -23.52 Coastal Contacts Competitors $2.16 billion $108.20 million 190.36

Coastal Contacts’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Contacts. Coastal Contacts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coastal Contacts rivals beat Coastal Contacts on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Coastal Contacts

Coastal Contacts Inc. is an online retailer of eyewear serving markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company operates in two primary product segments: contact lenses and glasses. The Company has approximately nine stores in Canada and Sweden. It sells contact lenses manufactured by multinational companies, such as Vistakon (a division of Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.), Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc. and Coopervision Inc. Its products are offered for sale by telephone, e9 mail, through its Websites, which include www.ClearlyContacts.ca, www.ClearlyContacts.com.au, www.ClearlyContacts.co.nz, www.LensWay.se, www.LensWay.fi, www.LensWay.nl, www.LensWay.no, www.LensWay.co.uk, and www.ContactSan.com or at one of its nine physical retail locations. In April 2014, the Company announced that Essilor International (Compagnie Generale d’Optique), S.A. (Essilor) has indirectly acquired the interest of Coastal.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Contacts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Contacts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.