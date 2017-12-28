Reviewing Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Its Rivals

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blueprint Medicines to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

83.5% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -437.83% -43.11% -34.38% Blueprint Medicines Competitors -4,721.93% -493.38% -42.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blueprint Medicines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 0 0 10 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Competitors 544 2435 6655 131 2.65

Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $83.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $27.77 million -$72.49 million -22.45 Blueprint Medicines Competitors $217.36 million -$39.57 million -38.18

Blueprint Medicines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease. Its drug candidate, BLU-285, targets KIT, including Exon 17 mutations, and targets PDGFRa, including the D842V mutation. These mutations activate receptor tyrosine kinases that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), and systemic mastocytosis (SM). Its drug candidate BLU-554 targets FGFR4, a kinase that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the common type of liver cancer. It is engaged in developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is activated by mutations or translocations.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.