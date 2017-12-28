Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic First Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.9220226219365 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ FRBK) traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 125,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,078. The stock has a market cap of $484.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Republic First Bank (Republic or the Bank), which does business under the name Republic Bank. The Company’s community banking segment encompasses the commercial loan and deposit activities of Republic, as well as consumer loan products in the areas surrounding its store network.

