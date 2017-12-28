Rentokil Initial (RTO) Shares Down 0%

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 313.10 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 313.30 ($4.19). Approximately 1,776,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.30 ($4.19).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 211 ($2.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 348 ($4.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 235 ($3.14) to GBX 290 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.35) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.48) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.29 ($3.93).

The firm has a market cap of $5,690.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.76.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh bought 1,590 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,944.90 ($6,611.71).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

