Renren (RENN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Renren (NYSE:RENN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Renren earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.9612339671996 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Renren (NYSE RENN) opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $705.22, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Renren has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RENN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Renren Inc operates a real name social networking Internet platform in China. The Company enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and various features and services. The Company is developing Internet finance business to leverage its social networking services and user base in China, particularly focusing on the audience of college students and young people in China.

