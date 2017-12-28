Regis (RGS) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Regis (NYSE:RGS) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regis earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5466180705956 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGS. KeyCorp began coverage on Regis in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Regis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Regis ( NYSE:RGS ) opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.60, a PE ratio of -82.95, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Regis has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. The Company operates through two segments: North American Value and North American Premium. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s North American Value salon operations consisted of 5,784 Company-owned salons and 2,496 franchised salons operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

