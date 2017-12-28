Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Raymond James Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Raymond James Financial has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James Financial to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
Shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE RJF) opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Raymond James Financial has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,930.00, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.
RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.
In other news, SVP George Catanese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $171,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,847,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,204 shares of company stock valued at $27,453,239. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James Financial Company Profile
Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.
