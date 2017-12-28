Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Raymond James Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Raymond James Financial has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James Financial to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE RJF) opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Raymond James Financial has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,930.00, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, SVP George Catanese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $171,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,847,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,204 shares of company stock valued at $27,453,239. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

