Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 300.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,160.00, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

