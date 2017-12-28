Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.28% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $101,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $12.50) on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,412.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ EXTR) opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.86 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

