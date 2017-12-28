Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $49,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 264.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 900.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 75.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4,240.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Vetr downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.01.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.67%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,572 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $216,275.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 2,600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $357,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,811.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock worth $7,235,850. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

