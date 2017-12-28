Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,825,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 815,600 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,344,000. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 1,311,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 334,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Co. (ORI) opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,566.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Scott Rager sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,992. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

