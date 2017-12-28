Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.31 Million Position in ITT Inc. (ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of ITT worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 57.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ITT by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ITT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Inc. (NYSE ITT) opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,743.20, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

In related news, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 161,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $8,077,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,962. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.31 Million Position in ITT Inc. (ITT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-4-31-million-position-in-itt-inc-itt.html.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.