Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.98 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) opened at $237.00 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $262.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on W.W. Grainger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.56, for a total value of $4,631,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.31, for a total value of $69,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $4,741,329. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

