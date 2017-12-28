Proofpoint (PFPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company’s sustained focus on launching new products like Domain Discover and acquisitions with the likes of Cloudmark and Weblife.io have helped it to register approximately 35% revenue growth continuously for the last few quarters. The company also maintains a high renewal rate of more than 90% which signifies that it has a better product portfolio and stickier customers. A high renewal rate indicates more predictable revenues and a lesser selling cost. Nonetheless, the company’s somewhat pessimistic outlook for the next year makes us slightly cautious about its long-term growth prospect. Moreover, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFPT. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.39.

Shares of Proofpoint ( NASDAQ PFPT ) opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $4,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey Newell sold 8,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $746,616.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $446,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,549 shares of company stock worth $15,141,422 over the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

