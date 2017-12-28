Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0203 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ GENY) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

WARNING: “Principal Millennials Index ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (GENY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/principal-millennials-index-etf-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-geny.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.