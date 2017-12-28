Pretium Resources (PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Pretium Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of Pretium Resources ( NYSE:PVG ) opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,706,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,540,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,027,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,816,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,776,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pretium Resources (PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/pretium-resources-pvg-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.