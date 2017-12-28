PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PRAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.46.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ PRAH) opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,790.00, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $494.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew P. Young sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $408,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2,738.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 237,055 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

