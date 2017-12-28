Media stories about First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNFG) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Niagara Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4516957227822 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNFG) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 86,808,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,610.00 and a PE ratio of 20.78. First Niagara Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Get First Niagara Financial Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Niagara Financial Group (FNFG) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-first-niagara-financial-group-fnfg-stock-price.html.

First Niagara Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing financial services to individuals and businesses in New York, Western and Eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Western Massachusetts. The Bank is a nationally chartered regional bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niagara Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niagara Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.