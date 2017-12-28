Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Share Price

Headlines about Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 44.9965576649278 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE BIT) opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

