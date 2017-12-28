Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camden Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6729318687782 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE CPT ) traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,489. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8,450.00, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $228.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 52,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $4,820,830.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 344,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,759,426.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 55,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $5,137,778.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 364,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,657,420.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,394 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,585 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

