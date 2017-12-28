PolyOne (POL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8076716626161 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

POL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PolyOne (NYSE POL) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 302,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,701. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3,520.00, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.83.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

